All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6749 Cultivation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6749 Cultivation Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

6749 Cultivation Way

6749 Cultivation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6749 Cultivation Way, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Above Garage (Studio) Apartment - Property Id: 155800

Studio apartment above garage with separate exterior staircase entrance. Has lovely laminate wood floors. Includes single parking space in driveway. Also, includes washer, dryer, and kitchenette (sink, stove, mini fridge, drying rack, and cabinet). Electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, high speed internet Wi-Fi, cable (with DVR and HBO), and pest control are all included as part of the monthly rent.

Neighborhood swimming pool, fitness center, and small parks are included as amenities with the Homeowners' Association.

No pets are allowed.

First and last month's rent as well as security deposit due at lease signing.

Please upload a copy of your driver's license and proof of employment (paystubs and/or W2s) in the application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155800p
Property Id 155800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 Cultivation Way have any available units?
6749 Cultivation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6749 Cultivation Way have?
Some of 6749 Cultivation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 Cultivation Way currently offering any rent specials?
6749 Cultivation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 Cultivation Way pet-friendly?
No, 6749 Cultivation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way offer parking?
Yes, 6749 Cultivation Way offers parking.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6749 Cultivation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way have a pool?
Yes, 6749 Cultivation Way has a pool.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way have accessible units?
No, 6749 Cultivation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6749 Cultivation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6749 Cultivation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6749 Cultivation Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College