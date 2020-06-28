6749 Cultivation Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Above Garage (Studio) Apartment - Property Id: 155800



Studio apartment above garage with separate exterior staircase entrance. Has lovely laminate wood floors. Includes single parking space in driveway. Also, includes washer, dryer, and kitchenette (sink, stove, mini fridge, drying rack, and cabinet). Electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, high speed internet Wi-Fi, cable (with DVR and HBO), and pest control are all included as part of the monthly rent.



Neighborhood swimming pool, fitness center, and small parks are included as amenities with the Homeowners' Association.



No pets are allowed.



First and last month's rent as well as security deposit due at lease signing.



Please upload a copy of your driver's license and proof of employment (paystubs and/or W2s) in the application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155800p

Property Id 155800



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245819)