6741 Helmsley Cir.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

6741 Helmsley Cir.

6741 Helmsley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6741 Helmsley Circle, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6741 Helmsley Cir. Available 04/14/20 Spacious 4/3 Townhome with 2 Car Garage at Preston Square in Windermere - Orlando - Spacious 4/3 townhome with 2 car garage located in the desirable Windermere community, Preston Square will be available 4/14/20. The community features a community pool, playground, outdoor fitness area, dog walk area and basketball court. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. As you walk in the front door, a formal living/dining area greets you with a built in decorative mirror accent that enhances the natural light in the space. A roomy family room leads into a fully equipped kitchen which includes granite counters and 42 inch wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A full bath is located downstairs for guests adjacent to a bedroom featuring a very large closet. Upstairs a spacious master bedroom boasts a private patio, his and hers closets and the master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and a jacuzzi tub. Two additional roomy bedrooms are located upstairs. A brick paver patio on the back of the home is perfect for grilling. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. The utility room has built in cabinetry, this townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways. Dogs will be considered, no cats allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5667546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have any available units?
6741 Helmsley Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have?
Some of 6741 Helmsley Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Helmsley Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Helmsley Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Helmsley Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Helmsley Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Helmsley Cir. offers parking.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 Helmsley Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 6741 Helmsley Cir. has a pool.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have accessible units?
No, 6741 Helmsley Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6741 Helmsley Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6741 Helmsley Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6741 Helmsley Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
