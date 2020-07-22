Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

6741 Helmsley Cir. Available 04/14/20 Spacious 4/3 Townhome with 2 Car Garage at Preston Square in Windermere - Orlando - Spacious 4/3 townhome with 2 car garage located in the desirable Windermere community, Preston Square will be available 4/14/20. The community features a community pool, playground, outdoor fitness area, dog walk area and basketball court. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. As you walk in the front door, a formal living/dining area greets you with a built in decorative mirror accent that enhances the natural light in the space. A roomy family room leads into a fully equipped kitchen which includes granite counters and 42 inch wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A full bath is located downstairs for guests adjacent to a bedroom featuring a very large closet. Upstairs a spacious master bedroom boasts a private patio, his and hers closets and the master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and a jacuzzi tub. Two additional roomy bedrooms are located upstairs. A brick paver patio on the back of the home is perfect for grilling. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. The utility room has built in cabinetry, this townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways. Dogs will be considered, no cats allowed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5667546)