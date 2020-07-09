All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE

6734 Point Hancock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxurious and well-maintained Home! Heated pool with screened enclosure and lanai. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with 3 Car Garage. Spacious 3554 sq. ft. Home Fenced with excellent layout; large living room opens to den/office. Formal family room & Formal dining room opens to beautiful kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of natural light that boasts 42" wood cabinets, large island with pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite counter tops. Features include laundry room and linen closet. Second Floor with oversized loft. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area and Tray ceiling overlooks pool. Includes custom walk-in closet, Garden tub Jacuzzi, and dual sink vanity. Spacious covered/front porch. You will also have access to family-friendly amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with spacious sundeck, game room, fitness center, Basketball Court, tennis court, playground, dog park, bike trails, and much more. With easy access to all major highways including 429 & 535… Only minutes away from Disney and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!!
Lawn care, Pool service, Cable TV, and Internet are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have any available units?
6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

