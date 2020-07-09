6734 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Luxurious and well-maintained Home! Heated pool with screened enclosure and lanai. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with 3 Car Garage. Spacious 3554 sq. ft. Home Fenced with excellent layout; large living room opens to den/office. Formal family room & Formal dining room opens to beautiful kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of natural light that boasts 42" wood cabinets, large island with pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite counter tops. Features include laundry room and linen closet. Second Floor with oversized loft. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area and Tray ceiling overlooks pool. Includes custom walk-in closet, Garden tub Jacuzzi, and dual sink vanity. Spacious covered/front porch. You will also have access to family-friendly amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with spacious sundeck, game room, fitness center, Basketball Court, tennis court, playground, dog park, bike trails, and much more. With easy access to all major highways including 429 & 535… Only minutes away from Disney and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

Lawn care, Pool service, Cable TV, and Internet are included!