6733 Helmsley Circle

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Cute 2/2.5 Townhouse with Garage in Preston Square of Windermere - This is a cute and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Preston Square community of Windermere.



This property features ceramic tile floors with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms.



The floor plan includes a downstairs half bath for convenience, a Living room leading to the open Kitchen which includes with granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinets and counter-space, all appliances and breakfast bar and breakfast nook.



Sliding glass doors in the Living room lead to a large back patio with pavers and a covered area.



Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms-the Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, Tray ceiling and Large balcony overlooking the front of the property. There is an attached Master Bath with garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. Also upstairs is another Bedroom and a shared hall bathroom.



This property also features a 2-Car Garage with auto-opener and back alley access for convenience, and ceiling fans throughout.



There is a Large park/ green space across the street and in addition the Preston Square community features a Community pool and Walking Trail for residents.



Conveniently located just minutes from Disney and the area attractions with easy access to local dining and shopping establishments.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Lawn service by HOA included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



A 7-month lease option is available for this property in addition to a 12-month lease.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



