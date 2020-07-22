All apartments in Horizon West
6733 Helmsley Circle
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

6733 Helmsley Circle

6733 Helmsley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Helmsley Circle, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cute 2/2.5 Townhouse with Garage in Preston Square of Windermere - This is a cute and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Preston Square community of Windermere.

This property features ceramic tile floors with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms.

The floor plan includes a downstairs half bath for convenience, a Living room leading to the open Kitchen which includes with granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinets and counter-space, all appliances and breakfast bar and breakfast nook.

Sliding glass doors in the Living room lead to a large back patio with pavers and a covered area.

Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms-the Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, Tray ceiling and Large balcony overlooking the front of the property. There is an attached Master Bath with garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. Also upstairs is another Bedroom and a shared hall bathroom.

This property also features a 2-Car Garage with auto-opener and back alley access for convenience, and ceiling fans throughout.

There is a Large park/ green space across the street and in addition the Preston Square community features a Community pool and Walking Trail for residents.

Conveniently located just minutes from Disney and the area attractions with easy access to local dining and shopping establishments.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Lawn service by HOA included in the rental rate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

A 7-month lease option is available for this property in addition to a 12-month lease.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5388509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have any available units?
6733 Helmsley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6733 Helmsley Circle have?
Some of 6733 Helmsley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 Helmsley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Helmsley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Helmsley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6733 Helmsley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6733 Helmsley Circle offers parking.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6733 Helmsley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6733 Helmsley Circle has a pool.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have accessible units?
No, 6733 Helmsley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6733 Helmsley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6733 Helmsley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6733 Helmsley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
