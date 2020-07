Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

2 Story Townhome in Hamlin community off New Independence Pkwy and 429. Very popular and growing area! The community has a pool and playground area. This is an end unit and has no rear neighbors. The detached garage is located in the back of the townhome. Between the garage and townhome there is a small private fenced area perfect for your grill and relaxing. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space! 1/2 bath located downstairs. Beautiful easy care flooring on the 1st floor. Carpet in all bedrooms located upstairs. Blinds throughout.