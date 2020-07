Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS TOWNHOUSE LOOKS LIKE A NEW HOME AND IT IS READY TO MOVE IN. LOCATED IN THE HAMLIN AREA THIS TOWNHOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. TILE THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, MODERN KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY... IT WONT LAST LONG