Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6537 Hemsley Cir
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

6537 Hemsley Cir

6537 Helmsley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Helmsley Circle, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad59e5d06a ---- O-LB Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Windermere! Open Floor, Great Room, Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Use a spare bedroom as an Office, Upstairs Loft/Play Area, Screened In Patio, Washer & Dryer in Unit, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool and More! Apply Today! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process. **We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have any available units?
6537 Hemsley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6537 Hemsley Cir have?
Some of 6537 Hemsley Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Hemsley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Hemsley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Hemsley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Hemsley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6537 Hemsley Cir offers parking.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6537 Hemsley Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6537 Hemsley Cir has a pool.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have accessible units?
No, 6537 Hemsley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 Hemsley Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6537 Hemsley Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6537 Hemsley Cir has units with air conditioning.

