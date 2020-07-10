6537 Hemsley Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad59e5d06a ---- O-LB Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Windermere! Open Floor, Great Room, Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Use a spare bedroom as an Office, Upstairs Loft/Play Area, Screened In Patio, Washer & Dryer in Unit, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool and More! Apply Today! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process. **We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!