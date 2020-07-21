All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

6327 Point Hancock Drive

6327 Point Hancock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
6327 Point Hancock Drive - 1126 Available 02/07/20 Winter Garden Independence - 3 Bed Single family home - Welcome to Independence in Winter Garden Florida
Available November 1st
WILL NOT LAST!
ADDRESS: 6327 Point Hancock WINTER GARDEN FL 34787
3 Bedrooms ; 2 Baths ; 2-Car Garage ; 1715 sqft. ; $1,900/month
Features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single story home. Backs up to a beautiful lake. Split floor plan with master bedroom off the family room. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are included in this home. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage.
HOA offer free cable and internet service , please TEXT or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing.

(RLNE3448116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have any available units?
6327 Point Hancock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have?
Some of 6327 Point Hancock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Point Hancock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Point Hancock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Point Hancock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6327 Point Hancock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Point Hancock Drive offers parking.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 Point Hancock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have a pool?
No, 6327 Point Hancock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6327 Point Hancock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 Point Hancock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 Point Hancock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 Point Hancock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
