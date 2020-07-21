Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included garage internet access

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

6327 Point Hancock Drive - 1126 Available 02/07/20 Winter Garden Independence - 3 Bed Single family home - Welcome to Independence in Winter Garden Florida

Available November 1st

WILL NOT LAST!

ADDRESS: 6327 Point Hancock WINTER GARDEN FL 34787

3 Bedrooms ; 2 Baths ; 2-Car Garage ; 1715 sqft. ; $1,900/month

Features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single story home. Backs up to a beautiful lake. Split floor plan with master bedroom off the family room. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are included in this home. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage.

HOA offer free cable and internet service , please TEXT or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing.



(RLNE3448116)