All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624

6229 Sunset Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6229 Sunset Isle Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
, BEAUTIFUL 4BR/2BATHS 1 STORY HOME, INDEPENDENCE COMMUNITY - 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 2-Car Garage | 2,218 sqft.

RIALTO Model features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single story home. Split floor plan with master bedroom off the family room. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are included in this home. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage.
Independence Community Home-site Features: Fully equipped clubhouses with resort-style pool, fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.

RENT INCLIUDES:
CABLE WITH HBO
WIRELESS INTERNET
LANDSCAPING SERVICES

Available early May 2020

CALL or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 PROPERTY MANAGER.

WILL ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.

(RLNE3834582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have any available units?
6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have?
Some of 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 is pet friendly.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 offers parking.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have a pool?
Yes, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 has a pool.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have accessible units?
No, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College