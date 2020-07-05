6229 Sunset Isle Drive - Lot 1624

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

, BEAUTIFUL 4BR/2BATHS 1 STORY HOME, INDEPENDENCE COMMUNITY - 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 2-Car Garage | 2,218 sqft.



RIALTO Model features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single story home. Split floor plan with master bedroom off the family room. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are included in this home. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage.

Independence Community Home-site Features: Fully equipped clubhouses with resort-style pool, fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp.



RENT INCLIUDES:

CABLE WITH HBO

WIRELESS INTERNET

LANDSCAPING SERVICES



Available early May 2020



CALL or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 PROPERTY MANAGER.



WILL ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.



