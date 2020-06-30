All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

6178 Cypress Hill Rd

6178 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6178 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
7 BEDROOM 4 BATH AT INDEPENDENCE WINTER GARDEN POND VIEW NOT REAR NEIGHBOR - This stunning, high end large two story home includes seven bedrooms, four bathrooms.Incredible views!!!!!!! The floor plan is fantastic, tile floor for entire downstairs.The huge master bedroom and spa-like bath with separate tub and shower bathroom located upstairs. There are 5 additional bedrooms and 2 bathroom upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. There is also a large bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. The well appointed kitchen features abundant cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and the huge family room, allowing for a wonderfully open plan. This beautiful house also attached garage for three cars. Community features include a basketball court, access to two clubhouses with pools, fitness center, dog parks and playgrounds. There are also walking and bike paths throughout the community. The community also has various events for residents. Cable, internet and lawn care included. Please call or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing

(RLNE4043083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

