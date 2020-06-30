6178 Cypress Hill Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

7 BEDROOM 4 BATH AT INDEPENDENCE WINTER GARDEN POND VIEW NOT REAR NEIGHBOR - This stunning, high end large two story home includes seven bedrooms, four bathrooms.Incredible views!!!!!!! The floor plan is fantastic, tile floor for entire downstairs.The huge master bedroom and spa-like bath with separate tub and shower bathroom located upstairs. There are 5 additional bedrooms and 2 bathroom upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. There is also a large bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. The well appointed kitchen features abundant cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and the huge family room, allowing for a wonderfully open plan. This beautiful house also attached garage for three cars. Community features include a basketball court, access to two clubhouses with pools, fitness center, dog parks and playgrounds. There are also walking and bike paths throughout the community. The community also has various events for residents. Cable, internet and lawn care included. Please call or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing



(RLNE4043083)