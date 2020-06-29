6048 Sunset Isle Dr. - 1597

Amenities

4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on independence for rent - No Rear Neighbors - 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths with Loft 2-Car Garage, 2860 sqft. features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage. Independence Homes Include: Lawn Maintenance, Cable with HBO, High Speed Internet

Independence Community Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, and a full access community boat ramp

STRICTLY NO PETS



Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing



(RLNE2304829)