Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

5845 Cypress Hill Rd

5845 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Cypress Hill Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
NEAR NEW 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH LOFT AND PRIVTE BALCONY - NEAR NEW 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH LOFT AND PRIVTE BALCONY ,
The Auburndale Plan at Orchard Hills is an appealing two-story townhome with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining room. The first floor of this home is completed with a powder room. The second floor includes the owners suite with large walk-in closet and outdoor access to a balcony, owners bath with separated shower and tub, and a loft or optional third bedroom.

Please call or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to view this property

(RLNE4383045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have any available units?
5845 Cypress Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have?
Some of 5845 Cypress Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Cypress Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Cypress Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Cypress Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5845 Cypress Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5845 Cypress Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
