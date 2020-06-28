5845 Cypress Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

NEAR NEW 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH LOFT AND PRIVTE BALCONY

The Auburndale Plan at Orchard Hills is an appealing two-story townhome with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining room. The first floor of this home is completed with a powder room. The second floor includes the owners suite with large walk-in closet and outdoor access to a balcony, owners bath with separated shower and tub, and a loft or optional third bedroom.



Please call or TEXT Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to view this property



(RLNE4383045)