Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE

5760 Laurel Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5760 Laurel Cherry Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Available Now! Basic Cable, Internet, and Lawn Care included in the rental amount! Great corner lot location across from pond. This spacious 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home offers TWO master bedroom suites; one downstairs, one upstairs. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, and granite countertops and is open to the dining area and large great room. All living and wet areas have ceramic tiles; carpet in all bedrooms and loft. 9” ceilings upstairs and downstairs. The bathrooms have large vanities with double sinks and granite counters. The second level has the other master suite, two bedrooms with a 'Jack and Jill'-bath, open loft area, and utility room. Come enjoy the fantastic community amenities: 2 Community Pools, 2 Clubhouses with Fitness centers, Park/Playground areas, Tennis and Basketball courts. Community Boat Ramp with Dock area, 2 Dog parks, and extra wide bike/walking paths. Awesome location close to the 429 Expressway, Winter Garden Village, Walmart, Publix, and the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. Perfect family community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have any available units?
5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

