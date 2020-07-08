5760 LAUREL CHERRY AVENUE

Amenities

Available Now! Basic Cable, Internet, and Lawn Care included in the rental amount! Great corner lot location across from pond. This spacious 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home offers TWO master bedroom suites; one downstairs, one upstairs. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, and granite countertops and is open to the dining area and large great room. All living and wet areas have ceramic tiles; carpet in all bedrooms and loft. 9” ceilings upstairs and downstairs. The bathrooms have large vanities with double sinks and granite counters. The second level has the other master suite, two bedrooms with a 'Jack and Jill'-bath, open loft area, and utility room. Come enjoy the fantastic community amenities: 2 Community Pools, 2 Clubhouses with Fitness centers, Park/Playground areas, Tennis and Basketball courts. Community Boat Ramp with Dock area, 2 Dog parks, and extra wide bike/walking paths. Awesome location close to the 429 Expressway, Winter Garden Village, Walmart, Publix, and the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. Perfect family community!