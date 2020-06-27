All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 6 2019

5636 WATER ROSE RD

5636 Water Rose Road
Location

5636 Water Rose Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available by July 31st! - Brilliant 3/2.5 Town Home located in the Independence Community of Winter Garden. The area is full of parks, lakes, walking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center, and is within minutes of convenient shopping centers. The two story town home offers a fully tiled first floor, luxurious 42 inch kitchen cabinets, extended kitchen island, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, a fenced in patio, walk in closet, two car garage, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and much more (see the floor plan for more details). The rent includes basic cable, internet, washer, dryer, fridge, dish washer, microwave, oven with cook-top, lawn care, and access to the Clubhouse, pool, parks, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have any available units?
5636 WATER ROSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have?
Some of 5636 WATER ROSE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 WATER ROSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5636 WATER ROSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 WATER ROSE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5636 WATER ROSE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5636 WATER ROSE RD offers parking.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5636 WATER ROSE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5636 WATER ROSE RD has a pool.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have accessible units?
No, 5636 WATER ROSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 WATER ROSE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 WATER ROSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 WATER ROSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
