5636 WATER ROSE RD

Available by July 31st! - Brilliant 3/2.5 Town Home located in the Independence Community of Winter Garden. The area is full of parks, lakes, walking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center, and is within minutes of convenient shopping centers. The two story town home offers a fully tiled first floor, luxurious 42 inch kitchen cabinets, extended kitchen island, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, a fenced in patio, walk in closet, two car garage, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and much more (see the floor plan for more details). The rent includes basic cable, internet, washer, dryer, fridge, dish washer, microwave, oven with cook-top, lawn care, and access to the Clubhouse, pool, parks, and fitness center.