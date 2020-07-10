4414 Old Sycamore Loop

Amenities

Single house, Good school, 4Bed/3Bath, 2941 sqft - A beautiful 4 bedroom home with open outlook to the rear with the security of knowing that no one can overlook your yard. Enjoy a spacious open plan living area with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and plenty of room for a breakfast table, in addition to the Island with gorgeous Granite counter tops. A great size living area has room for all the family and there is still a more formal dining room when you need it. If you can't agree on what to watch on the TV then move upstairs to the loft space which makes a great second TV area. The beautiful master suite has his and hers twin sinks and large shower cubicle and bath tub with two walk in closets. The laundry room is on the second floor with a further two bedrooms and bathroom, and bedroom four is the first floor with the remaining bathroom. The back yard is great size with plenty of room for a pool should you want one. A great community with excellent schools and lots of shopping and amenities close by.



No Cats Allowed



