Horizon West, FL
4414 Old Sycamore Loop
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

4414 Old Sycamore Loop

4414 Old Sycamore Loop · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4414 Old Sycamore Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Single house, Good school, 4Bed/3Bath, 2941 sqft - A beautiful 4 bedroom home with open outlook to the rear with the security of knowing that no one can overlook your yard. Enjoy a spacious open plan living area with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and plenty of room for a breakfast table, in addition to the Island with gorgeous Granite counter tops. A great size living area has room for all the family and there is still a more formal dining room when you need it. If you can't agree on what to watch on the TV then move upstairs to the loft space which makes a great second TV area. The beautiful master suite has his and hers twin sinks and large shower cubicle and bath tub with two walk in closets. The laundry room is on the second floor with a further two bedrooms and bathroom, and bedroom four is the first floor with the remaining bathroom. The back yard is great size with plenty of room for a pool should you want one. A great community with excellent schools and lots of shopping and amenities close by.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have any available units?
4414 Old Sycamore Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have?
Some of 4414 Old Sycamore Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Old Sycamore Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Old Sycamore Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Old Sycamore Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop offer parking?
No, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop has a pool.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have accessible units?
No, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Old Sycamore Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Old Sycamore Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

