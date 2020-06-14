All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
4155 Blue Major Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 4:57 PM

4155 Blue Major Drive

4155 Blue Major Drive · (407) 564-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4155 Blue Major Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2840 sqft

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 full bath home located in Summerport. This home has many custom features and is stunning to tour. The builder really paid attention to details such as tray ceilings, upgraded fixtures, and custom kitchen cabinets. A pantry, stainless steel appliances, and island complete the kitchen which is open to the living areas. All bedrooms are on the second level and there is a large family room on that level. Summerport offers many amenities to its residents such a pool and fitness center. Contact agent to schedule a tour of this beauty.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have any available units?
4155 Blue Major Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4155 Blue Major Drive have?
Some of 4155 Blue Major Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 Blue Major Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Blue Major Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Blue Major Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4155 Blue Major Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive offer parking?
No, 4155 Blue Major Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4155 Blue Major Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4155 Blue Major Drive has a pool.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have accessible units?
No, 4155 Blue Major Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4155 Blue Major Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Blue Major Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4155 Blue Major Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
