Last updated February 18 2020

16861 Hypatia Alley

16861 Hypatia Aly · No Longer Available
Location

16861 Hypatia Aly, Horizon West, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedrooms - 3.5 Bathrooms - Loft - 2 Car Garage - 2,500 Sq Ft. DR Horton - Clearden Model First floor has a bedroom with full bathroom. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. All high quality stainless steal appliances are included. The open floor plan allows access from the kitchen to the breakfast room and family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Carpet in the bedroom. Covered lanai with pavers. Second floor has a large master suite with dual sinks, shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms with bathroom 2, dual sinks, tub with shower. Laundry is also conveniently placed on the second floor. Open loft space. Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The design and development of the community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have any available units?
16861 Hypatia Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16861 Hypatia Alley have?
Some of 16861 Hypatia Alley's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16861 Hypatia Alley currently offering any rent specials?
16861 Hypatia Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16861 Hypatia Alley pet-friendly?
No, 16861 Hypatia Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley offer parking?
Yes, 16861 Hypatia Alley offers parking.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16861 Hypatia Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have a pool?
Yes, 16861 Hypatia Alley has a pool.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have accessible units?
No, 16861 Hypatia Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 16861 Hypatia Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16861 Hypatia Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 16861 Hypatia Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

