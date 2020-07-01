16856 HYPATIA ALY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 bath floor features a beautiful kitchen that opens to a spacious family room. You will love cooking in the well-appointed kitchen with great prep space, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and a large island that is great for easy entertaining. Brick Pavers are on your front driveway, front porch and covered lanai. Waterleigh is located in Winter Garden/Horizons West near Disney and features 2 beautiful clubhouses with resort style pools, miniature putting golf course, 2 fitness centers, and tennis courts. MUST SEE!!