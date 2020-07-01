All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

16856 HYPATIA ALY

16856 Hypatia Aly · No Longer Available
Location

16856 Hypatia Aly, Horizon West, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 bath floor features a beautiful kitchen that opens to a spacious family room. You will love cooking in the well-appointed kitchen with great prep space, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and a large island that is great for easy entertaining. Brick Pavers are on your front driveway, front porch and covered lanai. Waterleigh is located in Winter Garden/Horizons West near Disney and features 2 beautiful clubhouses with resort style pools, miniature putting golf course, 2 fitness centers, and tennis courts. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have any available units?
16856 HYPATIA ALY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have?
Some of 16856 HYPATIA ALY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16856 HYPATIA ALY currently offering any rent specials?
16856 HYPATIA ALY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16856 HYPATIA ALY pet-friendly?
No, 16856 HYPATIA ALY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY offer parking?
Yes, 16856 HYPATIA ALY offers parking.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16856 HYPATIA ALY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have a pool?
Yes, 16856 HYPATIA ALY has a pool.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have accessible units?
No, 16856 HYPATIA ALY does not have accessible units.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16856 HYPATIA ALY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16856 HYPATIA ALY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16856 HYPATIA ALY does not have units with air conditioning.

