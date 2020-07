Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW HOME READY TO MOVE IN! BE THE FIRST TO MOVE IN TO THIS HOUSE. NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, WITH AN OFFICE/DEN ON FIRST FLOOR. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND UPGRADED CABINETS. SECOND FLOOR OFFERS YOU 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS.

THIS HOUSE WILL NOT LAST LONG. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.