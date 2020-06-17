All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP

16253 Pebble Bluff Loop · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16253 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
community garden
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Waterleigh is a resort-style living community. Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort-style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for you to call a home! AMENITIES: Resort-Style Pool Club House Community Garden Mini-Golf Sports Fields Two Resort-Style Clubhouse Amenity Centers Private Dock Water Front - Nature Trails Exercise - Fitness Tot Lot Scenic Lakes and Ponds Natural Landscape Peaceful Fountain Entrance Stylish Finishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have any available units?
16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have?
Some of 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does offer parking.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has a pool.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
