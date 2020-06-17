16253 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP

Amenities

Waterleigh is a resort-style living community. Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort-style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for you to call a home! AMENITIES: Resort-Style Pool Club House Community Garden Mini-Golf Sports Fields Two Resort-Style Clubhouse Amenity Centers Private Dock Water Front - Nature Trails Exercise - Fitness Tot Lot Scenic Lakes and Ponds Natural Landscape Peaceful Fountain Entrance Stylish Finishes