16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE

If you want to live in a "brand New" house, this is the place. Brand new 2-story, 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house located in Hamilton Gardens, the highly desired Horizon West Community. Four (4) bedrooms on the second story of the home. Step in through the tiled foyer and you will find a spacious kitchen/living/dining combo and Lanai. One bedroom or studio is on the first floor. New appliances! Abundant amenities including a resort-style pool and cabanas, dog park, fields, and playgrounds. Within walking distance to Walmart, Publix and Hamlin's Town Center with dining, entertainment and wellness. Location!Location!Location! Next to Avalon Road and 429.