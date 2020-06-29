All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE

16226 Firedragon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16226 Firedragon Dr, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
If you want to live in a "brand New" house, this is the place. Brand new 2-story, 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house located in Hamilton Gardens, the highly desired Horizon West Community. Four (4) bedrooms on the second story of the home. Step in through the tiled foyer and you will find a spacious kitchen/living/dining combo and Lanai. One bedroom or studio is on the first floor. New appliances! Abundant amenities including a resort-style pool and cabanas, dog park, fields, and playgrounds. Within walking distance to Walmart, Publix and Hamlin's Town Center with dining, entertainment and wellness. Location!Location!Location! Next to Avalon Road and 429.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have any available units?
16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have?
Some of 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16226 FIREDRAGON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

