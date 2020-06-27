16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage community garden clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This spacious luxurious two-story single family home less than a year old, that includes four bedrooms & three and half bathrooms with 2 car garage.Offer corner lot and pond view, This beautiful home have open floor plan and great brightness. Big size master bedroom in the first floor and with huge size of matter bath and walking closet. Second floor 3 nice size bed room with 2 bathroom plus great size loft. This beautiful home it located in WATERLEIGH community in great school zone. WATERLEIGH community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities.The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!



Great location,home just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. Close to the 429 entrance/exit for easy commute.6-7 miles from Disney. Around 30 Mint drive for Orlando Internationale airport and Down Town .



This home available on: July 18th