Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE

16043 Bayou Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16043 Bayou Crest Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This spacious luxurious two-story single family home less than a year old, that includes four bedrooms & three and half bathrooms with 2 car garage.Offer corner lot and pond view, This beautiful home have open floor plan and great brightness. Big size master bedroom in the first floor and with huge size of matter bath and walking closet. Second floor 3 nice size bed room with 2 bathroom plus great size loft. This beautiful home it located in WATERLEIGH community in great school zone. WATERLEIGH community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities.The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!

Great location,home just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. Close to the 429 entrance/exit for easy commute.6-7 miles from Disney. Around 30 Mint drive for Orlando Internationale airport and Down Town .

This home available on: July 18th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have any available units?
16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16043 BAYOU CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
