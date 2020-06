Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

1 Bedroom/1 bathroom Garage Apartment located in Hamlin. ELECTRICITY, WATER AND INTERNET INCLUDED. This area is in high demand as it is close to restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, highways, and Disney. This listing includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer, sofa, bed, dinning table, and tv stand. The community features a community pool, trails, and it is withing walking distance of Hamlin Town Center. The property is move in ready. Schedule a showing today!