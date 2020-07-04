All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE

15349 Shonan Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15349 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to desirable Horizon West! Come and discover all Hamlin Reserve has to offer in growing Winter Garden. You will fall in love with this previous model home and it's flowing open concept, formal dining room and the modern upgraded kitchen in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Find superior Timberlake white 42” cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove and refrigerator, quartz countertops, amazing waterfall countertop island and tile backsplash in the kitchen and even a built in cappuccino maker! Main living space features an open area with wood look flooring throughout! Your master retreat boasts, a walk in closet, frameless shower, dual sinks, and a linen closet. Also find 3 additional bedrooms and laundry room. Other notable features include a 2 car attached rear load garage, high ceilings, and a covered lanai perfect for relaxing. In this exciting community, residents can relax or entertain at the private community pool and clubhouse, stroll through the neighborhood on the walking trails and relax knowing lawn care is taken care of! This home utilizes energy efficient construction such as double pane Low-E vinyl windows, blower door and duct blast testing of the home, a programmable thermostat, fresh air intake, water saving plumbing fixtures, R-30 ceiling insulation, and LED lighting throughout. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, highways and downtown Winter Garden!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have any available units?
15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have?
Some of 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College