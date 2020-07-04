15349 SHONAN GOLD DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to desirable Horizon West! Come and discover all Hamlin Reserve has to offer in growing Winter Garden. You will fall in love with this previous model home and it's flowing open concept, formal dining room and the modern upgraded kitchen in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Find superior Timberlake white 42” cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove and refrigerator, quartz countertops, amazing waterfall countertop island and tile backsplash in the kitchen and even a built in cappuccino maker! Main living space features an open area with wood look flooring throughout! Your master retreat boasts, a walk in closet, frameless shower, dual sinks, and a linen closet. Also find 3 additional bedrooms and laundry room. Other notable features include a 2 car attached rear load garage, high ceilings, and a covered lanai perfect for relaxing. In this exciting community, residents can relax or entertain at the private community pool and clubhouse, stroll through the neighborhood on the walking trails and relax knowing lawn care is taken care of! This home utilizes energy efficient construction such as double pane Low-E vinyl windows, blower door and duct blast testing of the home, a programmable thermostat, fresh air intake, water saving plumbing fixtures, R-30 ceiling insulation, and LED lighting throughout. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, highways and downtown Winter Garden!