Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

15137 CANOE PLACE

15137 Canoe Place · No Longer Available
Location

15137 Canoe Place, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
yoga
Luxury home built in 2018 available for lease in the exclusive Winter Garden community of Lakeshore built by Toll Brothers. At over 2300 SF, The Sebastian is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom luxury home featuring a spacious open great room and kitchen, generously sized secondary bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with large center island, extended screened coverer rear lanai with large pocketing sliders for an indoor/outdoor living feel as well as a full two car garage. Designer touches throughout including plank wood ceramic tile, solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including natural gas cooktop, seamless glass shower enclosure and a tasteful neutral color palette. The Tuscan elevation adds extra curb appeal with its extensive stone work which compliments the barrel tile roof perfectly. To further elevate the interior, beautiful plantation shutters are on every window. Rent INCLUDES lawn care and exterior pest control. Conveniently located in Horizons West with quick access to SR 429 and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options. Lakeshore residents enjoy a stunning 4,132 SF waterfront amenity center called "The Lakehouse” with a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art gym, yoga room, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fire pit and kayak launch. This is truly a must see for anyone seeking a rental property of the highest caliber in a desirable enclave of luxury homes. Don’t miss out on this RARE opportunity to call Lakeshore home, schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have any available units?
15137 CANOE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15137 CANOE PLACE have?
Some of 15137 CANOE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15137 CANOE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15137 CANOE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15137 CANOE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15137 CANOE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15137 CANOE PLACE offers parking.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15137 CANOE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15137 CANOE PLACE has a pool.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15137 CANOE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15137 CANOE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15137 CANOE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15137 CANOE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

