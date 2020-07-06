15137 CANOE PLACE

Amenities

Luxury home built in 2018 available for lease in the exclusive Winter Garden community of Lakeshore built by Toll Brothers. At over 2300 SF, The Sebastian is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom luxury home featuring a spacious open great room and kitchen, generously sized secondary bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with large center island, extended screened coverer rear lanai with large pocketing sliders for an indoor/outdoor living feel as well as a full two car garage. Designer touches throughout including plank wood ceramic tile, solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including natural gas cooktop, seamless glass shower enclosure and a tasteful neutral color palette. The Tuscan elevation adds extra curb appeal with its extensive stone work which compliments the barrel tile roof perfectly. To further elevate the interior, beautiful plantation shutters are on every window. Rent INCLUDES lawn care and exterior pest control. Conveniently located in Horizons West with quick access to SR 429 and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment options. Lakeshore residents enjoy a stunning 4,132 SF waterfront amenity center called "The Lakehouse” with a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art gym, yoga room, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fire pit and kayak launch. This is truly a must see for anyone seeking a rental property of the highest caliber in a desirable enclave of luxury homes. Don’t miss out on this RARE opportunity to call Lakeshore home, schedule your private tour today!