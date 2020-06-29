15131 Lemon Peel Aly

Amenities

STUNNING Newly Built home in the sought after community of HAMLIN RESERVE. Find everything you've been looking for in this home! This gorgeous CORNER LOT Home with no rear neighbors, is the perfect space for families of all sizes. This home boasts gorgeous water views and greens views from almost every room. Feel the majesty of this home upon entering. Enjoy the tall ceilings and open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The Chef's Kitchen boasts Granite countertops beautifully accenting the 42" cabinets, Butler Pantry for extra storage, GAS Oven and oversized island; all overlooking the Large Family Room with Sliders to the Oversized Patio. The 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths provide ample space. The Master Bedroom features and large Master bath with dual vanities, an oversized shower and an expansive closet. 3 additional Bedrooms including a second suite with Bath can accommodate a large family or extra space for visitors. GAS hot water heater provides for energy conservation piece of mind. Community features a neighborhood pool and separate tot lot area. Easy access to the new 429 highway with WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, dining, movie theaters and more. Rent includes HOA dues, Landscaping, Garbage pick-up, Home Warranty.