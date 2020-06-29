All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15131 Lemon Peel Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15131 Lemon Peel Aly
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

15131 Lemon Peel Aly

15131 Lemon Peel Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15131 Lemon Peel Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
media room
STUNNING Newly Built home in the sought after community of HAMLIN RESERVE. Find everything you've been looking for in this home! This gorgeous CORNER LOT Home with no rear neighbors, is the perfect space for families of all sizes. This home boasts gorgeous water views and greens views from almost every room. Feel the majesty of this home upon entering. Enjoy the tall ceilings and open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The Chef's Kitchen boasts Granite countertops beautifully accenting the 42" cabinets, Butler Pantry for extra storage, GAS Oven and oversized island; all overlooking the Large Family Room with Sliders to the Oversized Patio. The 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths provide ample space. The Master Bedroom features and large Master bath with dual vanities, an oversized shower and an expansive closet. 3 additional Bedrooms including a second suite with Bath can accommodate a large family or extra space for visitors. GAS hot water heater provides for energy conservation piece of mind. Community features a neighborhood pool and separate tot lot area. Easy access to the new 429 highway with WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, dining, movie theaters and more. Rent includes HOA dues, Landscaping, Garbage pick-up, Home Warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have any available units?
15131 Lemon Peel Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have?
Some of 15131 Lemon Peel Aly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 Lemon Peel Aly currently offering any rent specials?
15131 Lemon Peel Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 Lemon Peel Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly is pet friendly.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly offer parking?
No, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly does not offer parking.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have a pool?
Yes, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly has a pool.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have accessible units?
No, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 Lemon Peel Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 15131 Lemon Peel Aly does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College