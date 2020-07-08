All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15019 Valverse Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15019 Valverse Aly
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

15019 Valverse Aly

15019 Valverse Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15019 Valverse Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Home w/Study or 4th Bedroom in Winter Garden - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Overlook at Hamlin, in Winter Garden. The community features walking paths, a community pool with splash pad, and is just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.

This modern design features a park view and is gorgeous from top to bottom!! With updated appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and a detached 2-car garage, this home will not be on the market long.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

for questions regarding this home, please call Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Lease Admin Fee = $125

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3594694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15019 Valverse Aly have any available units?
15019 Valverse Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15019 Valverse Aly have?
Some of 15019 Valverse Aly's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15019 Valverse Aly currently offering any rent specials?
15019 Valverse Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15019 Valverse Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 15019 Valverse Aly is pet friendly.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly offer parking?
Yes, 15019 Valverse Aly offers parking.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15019 Valverse Aly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly have a pool?
Yes, 15019 Valverse Aly has a pool.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly have accessible units?
No, 15019 Valverse Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 15019 Valverse Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15019 Valverse Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 15019 Valverse Aly does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College