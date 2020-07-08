15019 Valverse Aly

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Home w/Study or 4th Bedroom in Winter Garden - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Overlook at Hamlin, in Winter Garden. The community features walking paths, a community pool with splash pad, and is just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.



This modern design features a park view and is gorgeous from top to bottom!! With updated appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and a detached 2-car garage, this home will not be on the market long.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Lease Admin Fee = $125



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3594694)