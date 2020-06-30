14891 Driftwater Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom independence Winter Garden townhouse for rent (internet/cable included in the rent)-Aluga esta casa muito bonita -4 quartos 2,5 banheiros e 2 garages, lavanderia com maquina de lavar e secar - This two-story townhome consists of Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear entry garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor. The downstairs master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. $2050 per month cable and internet service included , Please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing , it won't last .



