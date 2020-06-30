All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

14891 Driftwater Drive

14891 Driftwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14891 Driftwater Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4 bedroom independence Winter Garden townhouse for rent (internet/cable included in the rent)-Aluga esta casa muito bonita -4 quartos 2,5 banheiros e 2 garages, lavanderia com maquina de lavar e secar - This two-story townhome consists of Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear entry garage. The kitchen, family room, combination living room and dining room, and a laundry room with washer and dryer are located on the first floor. The downstairs master suite has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. $2050 per month cable and internet service included , Please text or call Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing , it won't last .

(RLNE4418189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have any available units?
14891 Driftwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14891 Driftwater Drive have?
Some of 14891 Driftwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14891 Driftwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14891 Driftwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14891 Driftwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14891 Driftwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14891 Driftwater Drive offers parking.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14891 Driftwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have a pool?
No, 14891 Driftwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 14891 Driftwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14891 Driftwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14891 Driftwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14891 Driftwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

