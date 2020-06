Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This comfortable house is exactly what you're looking for! This property features a front porch to relax on, ceramic tile and vinyl plank throughout the interior, and spacious rooms throughout the entire house. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom provides a double vanity sink, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Enjoy access to the clubhouse or the pool provided as amenities by the HOA