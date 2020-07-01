14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY

Amenities

Fabulous 2018 House with 5bedroom home in Premiun locacation with a lot up grade all furniture are included - ready for immediate occupancy. The extraordinary model includes a spacious master bedroom with a lavish master bathroom on the first floor and additional bedrooms and full bathrooms on the second floor - offering great versatility. The expansive loft of this lovely home boasts a soaring picture window. The open design features a roomy kitchen with a large center island and direct access to the breakfast area, the great room, and the covered lanai. Other highlights include a covered entry, a two-story foyer, a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling, and a tucked-away laundry. Plus, this ENERGY EFFICIENT Home will save 20-25% on energy bills. The Community Club has pool resort style , Tenis couts , recreation fitness center . Minutes away from major highways and shopping Plaza and Cinema. This property wont stay long on the market. Call or text for schedule visit today.