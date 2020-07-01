All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY

14739 Glade Hill Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14739 Glade Hill Park Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fabulous 2018 House with 5bedroom home in Premiun locacation with a lot up grade all furniture are included - ready for immediate occupancy. The extraordinary model includes a spacious master bedroom with a lavish master bathroom on the first floor and additional bedrooms and full bathrooms on the second floor - offering great versatility. The expansive loft of this lovely home boasts a soaring picture window. The open design features a roomy kitchen with a large center island and direct access to the breakfast area, the great room, and the covered lanai. Other highlights include a covered entry, a two-story foyer, a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling, and a tucked-away laundry. Plus, this ENERGY EFFICIENT Home will save 20-25% on energy bills. The Community Club has pool resort style , Tenis couts , recreation fitness center . Minutes away from major highways and shopping Plaza and Cinema. This property wont stay long on the market. Call or text for schedule visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have any available units?
14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have?
Some of 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY offer parking?
No, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14739 GLADE HILL PARK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College