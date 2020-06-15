14724 WATOWAN ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! This house on the school zone for the new Water Spring Elementary, Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High. ** Walking distance from the clubhouse**