Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:32 AM

14724 WATOWAN ALLEY

14724 Watowan Alley · (407) 963-2139
Location

14724 Watowan Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! This house on the school zone for the new Water Spring Elementary, Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High. ** Walking distance from the clubhouse**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have any available units?
14724 WATOWAN ALLEY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have?
Some of 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
14724 WATOWAN ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY has a pool.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14724 WATOWAN ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
