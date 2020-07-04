14723 Winter Stay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room

Panther View Community - Preston Model Home - This Lennar Built Preston model home was just built and looking for it's first occupant. With over two stories, this single family home includes four bedrooms & three and half bathrooms. Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook & family room, perfect for entertaining guests. Additional space includes a living room & a game room on the second floor. This EVERYTHING INCLUDED home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a spacious master suite & a covered patio. The family room leads out onto a covered patio that overlooks your private backyard. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, its easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty & community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other & you are just minutes away from Panther Outlook that features walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! Property is available furnished for additional consideration.



No Cats Allowed



