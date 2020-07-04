All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

14723 Winter Stay Dr

14723 Winter Stay Drive
Location

14723 Winter Stay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Panther View Community - Preston Model Home - This Lennar Built Preston model home was just built and looking for it's first occupant. With over two stories, this single family home includes four bedrooms & three and half bathrooms. Families will love the open air feel of the kitchen, breakfast nook & family room, perfect for entertaining guests. Additional space includes a living room & a game room on the second floor. This EVERYTHING INCLUDED home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a spacious master suite & a covered patio. The family room leads out onto a covered patio that overlooks your private backyard. Surrounded by Panther Lake Golf Course, this community is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more, its easy to see why this area is growing fast! At Innovation at Panther View Manors, nature, beauty & community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other & you are just minutes away from Panther Outlook that features walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! Property is available furnished for additional consideration.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5428813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have any available units?
14723 Winter Stay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have?
Some of 14723 Winter Stay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14723 Winter Stay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14723 Winter Stay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14723 Winter Stay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14723 Winter Stay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr offer parking?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have a pool?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have accessible units?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14723 Winter Stay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14723 Winter Stay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

