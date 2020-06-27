All apartments in Horizon West
14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE
14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE

14651 Winter Stay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14651 Winter Stay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained, fully upgraded home in the desirable area of Watermark Community - Winter Garden. !This home features a gorgeous open floorplan with wood flooring downstairs and Vinyl (wood like) upstairs. Chef's kitchen offers cooktop, Quartz Countertops,beautiful backsplash, very well designed Kitchen Cabinets. Downstairs is a full bed and bath and a bonus flex space. Upstairs is a laundry room with sink, 2 additional large bedrooms, spacious bonus room with door, full bath and a master suite. Master bath features separate shower and tub, fancy countertops with double sink and closets. Great natural lighting in this home!. Close to major highways, shopping and great dining. Disney Fireworks can be seen at night from second floor and backyard! Elementary School re-routed to Water Spring Elementary School, according OCPS - Find my school 19/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have any available units?
14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have?
Some of 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
