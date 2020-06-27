14651 WINTER STAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Meticulously maintained, fully upgraded home in the desirable area of Watermark Community - Winter Garden. !This home features a gorgeous open floorplan with wood flooring downstairs and Vinyl (wood like) upstairs. Chef's kitchen offers cooktop, Quartz Countertops,beautiful backsplash, very well designed Kitchen Cabinets. Downstairs is a full bed and bath and a bonus flex space. Upstairs is a laundry room with sink, 2 additional large bedrooms, spacious bonus room with door, full bath and a master suite. Master bath features separate shower and tub, fancy countertops with double sink and closets. Great natural lighting in this home!. Close to major highways, shopping and great dining. Disney Fireworks can be seen at night from second floor and backyard! Elementary School re-routed to Water Spring Elementary School, according OCPS - Find my school 19/20.