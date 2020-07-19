14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD.

Amenities
This beautiful ONE FLOOR home in sought after Summerport has everything you need! A spacious gourmet kitchen with large island, opens to the ample Great Room-where you'll love to entertain! All floors except in the bedrooms and office are easy care, 18" Ceramic Tile. Enjoy the numerous amenities that Summerport offers, including a beautiful community pool; fitness center; basketball court; tennis court; and sand lot volleyball. Walking Trails and Tot Lots also offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors year around. In addition, GRADE A SCHOOLS help make this location a great place to live! Keene's Crossing Elementary – easy walking distance in the community. Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High a short drive away. Easy access to FL 429, CR 535. Convenient shopping and medical care for your everyday needs. Call today to schedule you showing-this won’t last long!