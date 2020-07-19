All apartments in Horizon West
14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD.

14606 Yellow Butterfly Road · No Longer Available
Location

14606 Yellow Butterfly Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful ONE FLOOR home in sought after Summerport has everything you need! A spacious gourmet kitchen with large island, opens to the ample Great Room-where you'll love to entertain! All floors except in the bedrooms and office are easy care, 18" Ceramic Tile. Enjoy the numerous amenities that Summerport offers, including a beautiful community pool; fitness center; basketball court; tennis court; and sand lot volleyball. Walking Trails and Tot Lots also offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors year around. In addition, GRADE A SCHOOLS help make this location a great place to live! Keene's Crossing Elementary – easy walking distance in the community. Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High a short drive away. Easy access to FL 429, CR 535. Convenient shopping and medical care for your everyday needs. Call today to schedule you showing-this won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have any available units?
14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have?
Some of 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. currently offering any rent specials?
14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. pet-friendly?
No, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. offer parking?
Yes, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. offers parking.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have a pool?
Yes, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. has a pool.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have accessible units?
No, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14606 YELLOW BUTTERFLY RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
