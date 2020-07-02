All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd

14576 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14576 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in Summerlake - Welcome to your new home. Beautiful one story house with a screened-in lanai. Home is located in the highly desirable Summerlake community of Winter Garden. This home features a great open floor plan designed for entertaining inside and out. As you enter, you are greeted with a wide hallway opening to the living, dining and kitchen area with access to the screened lanai. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets with crown molding and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom suite features "his and hers" walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms spacious bedrooms as well as an additional bathroom. The community offers many amenities including a fitness center, resort style pool with sundeck, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, walking trails and parks. This is a great location, just minutes from the New Hamlin Town Center, Winter Garden Village and Disney with easy access to great restaurants, movie theater, shopping and supermarkets.

(RLNE5683185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have any available units?
14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have?
Some of 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd offer parking?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd has a pool.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

