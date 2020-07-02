14576 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in Summerlake - Welcome to your new home. Beautiful one story house with a screened-in lanai. Home is located in the highly desirable Summerlake community of Winter Garden. This home features a great open floor plan designed for entertaining inside and out. As you enter, you are greeted with a wide hallway opening to the living, dining and kitchen area with access to the screened lanai. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets with crown molding and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom suite features "his and hers" walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms spacious bedrooms as well as an additional bathroom. The community offers many amenities including a fitness center, resort style pool with sundeck, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, walking trails and parks. This is a great location, just minutes from the New Hamlin Town Center, Winter Garden Village and Disney with easy access to great restaurants, movie theater, shopping and supermarkets.



(RLNE5683185)