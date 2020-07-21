All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL

14548 Black Cherry Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14548 Black Cherry Trail, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great Opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Independence area of Winter Garden. This beautiful Single Story Home has 4 Large Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and nearly 2,000 s.f. with stainless steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, granite counters, fenced yard, screened porch, and all upgraded fixtures. All appliances and blinds are in place, making this home truly move-in ready. You will love living in this community! In close proximity to restaurants, Publix Grocery Store, and Disney! This community features a clubhouse, community pools, walking trails and sports courts perfect for all ages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have any available units?
14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have?
Some of 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHorizon West 2 Bedroom Apartments
Horizon West 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College