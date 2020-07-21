14548 BLACK CHERRY TRAIL

Amenities

Great Opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Independence area of Winter Garden. This beautiful Single Story Home has 4 Large Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms and nearly 2,000 s.f. with stainless steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, granite counters, fenced yard, screened porch, and all upgraded fixtures. All appliances and blinds are in place, making this home truly move-in ready. You will love living in this community! In close proximity to restaurants, Publix Grocery Store, and Disney! This community features a clubhouse, community pools, walking trails and sports courts perfect for all ages!