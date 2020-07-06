All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD

14543 Bahama Swallow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14543 Bahama Swallow Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Winter Garden's Summerlake Large 5 beds, 3.5 baths house around 3300 sqft heated space. Best upgrade, WHOLE HOUSE is WOOD PLANK Tile and WOOD FLOORING - NO CARPET anywhere except elegant carpet runner in stairs! Rent includes full lawn care service and fertilizer. Tenant save $100/month. Open floor plan with High ceiling. The owner's suite is located downstairs and another bedroom in second floor! Custom designer's Beige Neutral Paint interior and exterior of whole house, crown molding, ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms, formal living & dining room and loft in second floor, kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, island w/storage, stainless steel appliances & closet pantry. The large family room overlooks the screened lanai & fenced yard.

Summerlake has Lakefront RESORT STYLE Pool with Clubhouse and Fitness Center plus Parks, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Soccer Fields, Bike Path and and Walking Trails! Convenient to DISNEY, 429 and I-4 and zoned for great school, Independence, Bridgewater and Windermere High School, application fee with credit check is $55/adult applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have any available units?
14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College