14543 BAHAMA SWALLOW BOULEVARD

Winter Garden's Summerlake Large 5 beds, 3.5 baths house around 3300 sqft heated space. Best upgrade, WHOLE HOUSE is WOOD PLANK Tile and WOOD FLOORING - NO CARPET anywhere except elegant carpet runner in stairs! Rent includes full lawn care service and fertilizer. Tenant save $100/month. Open floor plan with High ceiling. The owner's suite is located downstairs and another bedroom in second floor! Custom designer's Beige Neutral Paint interior and exterior of whole house, crown molding, ceiling fan with remote control in all rooms, formal living & dining room and loft in second floor, kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, island w/storage, stainless steel appliances & closet pantry. The large family room overlooks the screened lanai & fenced yard.



Summerlake has Lakefront RESORT STYLE Pool with Clubhouse and Fitness Center plus Parks, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Soccer Fields, Bike Path and and Walking Trails! Convenient to DISNEY, 429 and I-4 and zoned for great school, Independence, Bridgewater and Windermere High School, application fee with credit check is $55/adult applicant