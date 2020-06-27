All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

14533 Blue Bird Park Rd.

14533 Bluebird Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14533 Bluebird Park Rd, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. Available 10/18/19 Large 3 bedrooms 2 baths townhouse with media room/ office located in Windermere!! - Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping. Located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Summerport in Windermere. Playgrounds and trails. Biking, walking and nature trails! This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, two-story townhome with a large media/ office room is in a beautiful location with lake/woods directly across the street. Rear 2-car garage. Corian countertops. Range, Refrig, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal. Kitchen Island. Tray ceilings in the master bedroom on the first level. Walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 upstairs. A must see! Great schools!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed

$1800.00 Monthly Rent
$1800.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE2528701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have any available units?
14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have?
Some of 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. offers parking.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have a pool?
No, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
