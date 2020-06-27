Amenities

14533 Blue Bird Park Rd. Available 10/18/19 Large 3 bedrooms 2 baths townhouse with media room/ office located in Windermere!! - Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping. Located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Summerport in Windermere. Playgrounds and trails. Biking, walking and nature trails! This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, two-story townhome with a large media/ office room is in a beautiful location with lake/woods directly across the street. Rear 2-car garage. Corian countertops. Range, Refrig, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal. Kitchen Island. Tray ceilings in the master bedroom on the first level. Walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 upstairs. A must see! Great schools!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed



$1800.00 Monthly Rent

$1800.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



