Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

14445 Vashons Way

14445 Vashons Way · No Longer Available
Location

14445 Vashons Way, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
APPLICATION PENDING - Now Available immediately. This townhome has recently been remodeled. Neutral paint and wood tile plank flooring throughout. 2 story floor plan with the kitchen, living room / dining room combo and a guest bath leading to a fenced in patio, and a 2 car detached garage facing the alley. Upstairs you'll find 2 bright bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and shower with glass doors. Includes all kitchen appliances along with a newer washer and dryer set. Looking for well qualified, pet free and non smoking tenants only.
Qualifications May Include:
Acceptable credit over 650 and payment history;
Clear Criminal Background;
2+ Years of good Rental History (no eviction ever);
2+ Years of documented income 3x the rent or more a month;
NO pets and NO smoking allowed by tenants or their guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14445 Vashons Way have any available units?
14445 Vashons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14445 Vashons Way have?
Some of 14445 Vashons Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14445 Vashons Way currently offering any rent specials?
14445 Vashons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14445 Vashons Way pet-friendly?
No, 14445 Vashons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14445 Vashons Way offer parking?
Yes, 14445 Vashons Way offers parking.
Does 14445 Vashons Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14445 Vashons Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14445 Vashons Way have a pool?
Yes, 14445 Vashons Way has a pool.
Does 14445 Vashons Way have accessible units?
No, 14445 Vashons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14445 Vashons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14445 Vashons Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14445 Vashons Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14445 Vashons Way has units with air conditioning.
