14445 Vashons Way

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING - Now Available immediately. This townhome has recently been remodeled. Neutral paint and wood tile plank flooring throughout. 2 story floor plan with the kitchen, living room / dining room combo and a guest bath leading to a fenced in patio, and a 2 car detached garage facing the alley. Upstairs you'll find 2 bright bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and shower with glass doors. Includes all kitchen appliances along with a newer washer and dryer set. Looking for well qualified, pet free and non smoking tenants only.
Qualifications May Include:
Acceptable credit over 650 and payment history;
Clear Criminal Background;
2+ Years of good Rental History (no eviction ever);
2+ Years of documented income 3x the rent or more a month;
NO pets and NO smoking allowed by tenants or their guests.