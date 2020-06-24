14445 Vashons Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

APPLICATION PENDING - Now Available immediately. This townhome has recently been remodeled. Neutral paint and wood tile plank flooring throughout. 2 story floor plan with the kitchen, living room / dining room combo and a guest bath leading to a fenced in patio, and a 2 car detached garage facing the alley. Upstairs you'll find 2 bright bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and shower with glass doors. Includes all kitchen appliances along with a newer washer and dryer set. Looking for well qualified, pet free and non smoking tenants only.

Qualifications May Include:

Acceptable credit over 650 and payment history;

Clear Criminal Background;

2+ Years of good Rental History (no eviction ever);

2+ Years of documented income 3x the rent or more a month;

NO pets and NO smoking allowed by tenants or their guests.