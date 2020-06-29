All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

14416 PLEACH STREET

14416 Pleach Street · No Longer Available
Location

14416 Pleach Street, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
INDEPENDENCE! Rent includes Cable, Internet, trash and Lawn care! UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED, your choice! NO CARPET! Great first floor den or additional family room area ** All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Each bedroom is en suite **2nd floor laundry** **Updated granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms** Nice full patio space in backyard and completely fenced ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, business services, a movie theatre, & other shopping in this beautiful Horizons' West area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have any available units?
14416 PLEACH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14416 PLEACH STREET have?
Some of 14416 PLEACH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14416 PLEACH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14416 PLEACH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14416 PLEACH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 14416 PLEACH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14416 PLEACH STREET offers parking.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14416 PLEACH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14416 PLEACH STREET has a pool.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have accessible units?
No, 14416 PLEACH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14416 PLEACH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14416 PLEACH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14416 PLEACH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
