14416 PLEACH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room tennis court

INDEPENDENCE! Rent includes Cable, Internet, trash and Lawn care! UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED, your choice! NO CARPET! Great first floor den or additional family room area ** All bedrooms on 2nd floor. Each bedroom is en suite **2nd floor laundry** **Updated granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms** Nice full patio space in backyard and completely fenced ** Outstanding community amenities including 2 community pools, play areas, a lg community park, 2 dog parks, tennis & basketball courts, main clubhouse w arcade, fitness & 2nd clubhouse both w fitness rm & billiards room, a 10' walking/biking path thru-out Independence, 2 private boat ramps, fantastic community events planned by full time community event planner and an on-site community property mgr. 429 entrance approx 1 mile from back of Independence along with a Publix grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, business services, a movie theatre, & other shopping in this beautiful Horizons' West area!