Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14367 Orchard Hills Blvd.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

14367 Orchard Hills Blvd.

14367 Orchard Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14367 Orchard Hills Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with rear entry 2 car garage - Large 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with rear entry 2 car garage HOME is Like new spectacular home built in 2017 Upon entering, the open floor plan allows entertaining family, friends and guests the access to family room, dining room and adjacent open kitchen a huge quartz counter-top island with under-mount stainless steel double sinks 42" multi level paneled cabinets with crown molding, large pantry and stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. The floor wood plank tile carries you from the front door to back door. In this area a convenient 4th bedroom with nearby full bath is located, perfect for guests! Upstairs the spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, with an elegant bathroom; clear glass shower enclosure, quartz counter-top with double sinks. laundry room on 2nd floor. Backyard is fully fenced, sodded and landscaped with a pathway leading to the detached 2 car garage. Orchard Hills provides lawn care outside of the fenced areas Located near Hamlin, Independence Pkwy and SR 429 which can lead you to Winter Garden, Disney and beyond!!
Rent $2,200.00 per month
Security $2,200.00
Application fee per Adult $75.00
ADMIN Fee $100.00

(RLNE5157141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have any available units?
14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have?
Some of 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. offers parking.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have a pool?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14367 Orchard Hills Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
