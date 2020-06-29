14367 Orchard Hills Blvd.

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with rear entry 2 car garage - Large 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with rear entry 2 car garage HOME is Like new spectacular home built in 2017 Upon entering, the open floor plan allows entertaining family, friends and guests the access to family room, dining room and adjacent open kitchen a huge quartz counter-top island with under-mount stainless steel double sinks 42" multi level paneled cabinets with crown molding, large pantry and stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. The floor wood plank tile carries you from the front door to back door. In this area a convenient 4th bedroom with nearby full bath is located, perfect for guests! Upstairs the spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, with an elegant bathroom; clear glass shower enclosure, quartz counter-top with double sinks. laundry room on 2nd floor. Backyard is fully fenced, sodded and landscaped with a pathway leading to the detached 2 car garage. Orchard Hills provides lawn care outside of the fenced areas Located near Hamlin, Independence Pkwy and SR 429 which can lead you to Winter Garden, Disney and beyond!!

Rent $2,200.00 per month

Security $2,200.00

Application fee per Adult $75.00

ADMIN Fee $100.00



(RLNE5157141)