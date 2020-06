14350 RED CARDINAL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

AWESOME POOL HOME IN WINDERMERE'S COMMUNITY OF SUMMERPORT! ! ! ROOMY 5 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS. ENJOY SPACE GALORE WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM.... PLUS A GREAT BONUS ROOM! ! !RETREAT TO YOUR LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH, GARDEN TUB AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. IT IS IN A LARGE CUL-DE-SAC WITH NO BACK NEIGHBOR. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INSIDE THE COMMUNITY , OLYMPIC SIZE SWIMMING POOL AND LOTS OF RECREATION FACILITIES INCLUDING FITNESS CENTER IN THE BIG CLUB HOUSE. DISNEY PARKS, SHOPPING MALLS AND HIGHWAYS ARE MINUTES AWAY FROM THIS MASTER PLAN SUBDIVISION.