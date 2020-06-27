All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14340 Desert Haven St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14340 Desert Haven St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

14340 Desert Haven St

14340 Desert Haven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14340 Desert Haven Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2efd08f044 ---- This two story Townhouse Condo is located in the Gated Community of Oasis Cove, just minutes from Disney. The community features a Beach Entry Pool with views of the Lake and at night you can enjoy views of Disney\'s fireworks. There is also a playground and exercise facility located near the pool and clubhouse. This beautiful town-home has 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor-plan with the master bedroom on the first floor makes this home great for all generations. The kitchen features Energy Star stainless steel appliance. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops with a breakfast bar. The back lanai is screened in, and no neighbors behind. The second floor has plenty of extra room with a loft, bonus room, two more bedrooms and a walk-in laundry room. The house also has a two car garage. This is one town you do not want to miss! Please contact Florida Property Management Experts for more information. Automatic Garage Door Opener Dogs Allowed With Owner Approval Gated Community Large Screened In Patio Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14340 Desert Haven St have any available units?
14340 Desert Haven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14340 Desert Haven St have?
Some of 14340 Desert Haven St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14340 Desert Haven St currently offering any rent specials?
14340 Desert Haven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 Desert Haven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14340 Desert Haven St is pet friendly.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St offer parking?
Yes, 14340 Desert Haven St offers parking.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14340 Desert Haven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St have a pool?
Yes, 14340 Desert Haven St has a pool.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St have accessible units?
No, 14340 Desert Haven St does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14340 Desert Haven St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14340 Desert Haven St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14340 Desert Haven St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College