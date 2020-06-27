14340 Desert Haven St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2efd08f044 ---- This two story Townhouse Condo is located in the Gated Community of Oasis Cove, just minutes from Disney. The community features a Beach Entry Pool with views of the Lake and at night you can enjoy views of Disney\'s fireworks. There is also a playground and exercise facility located near the pool and clubhouse. This beautiful town-home has 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor-plan with the master bedroom on the first floor makes this home great for all generations. The kitchen features Energy Star stainless steel appliance. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops with a breakfast bar. The back lanai is screened in, and no neighbors behind. The second floor has plenty of extra room with a loft, bonus room, two more bedrooms and a walk-in laundry room. The house also has a two car garage. This is one town you do not want to miss! Please contact Florida Property Management Experts for more information. Automatic Garage Door Opener Dogs Allowed With Owner Approval Gated Community Large Screened In Patio Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit