14325 White Moss Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2672137060 ---- Located close to 429 and less than 3 miles from Winter Garden Village, this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, Covered Lanai, 2 car garage and backs to GREENSPACE. Split bedroom design with Kitchen open to Great Room. Kitchen has 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances (including Double Oven), Viatera Quartz Counters and Walk-in Pantry. MASTER SUITE features a Tray Ceiling, large Walki-in Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks with Granite Counters, Privacy Lavatory, Linen Closet & Enlarged Shower with Dry off area. Brick Paver Driveway & Porch. Energy Star features with R-38 Insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Hybrid Water Heater provide savings with Low Utility Bills. Orchard Hills offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Clubhouse Community Pool Granite Countertops Large Backyard Paver Driveway Sweeping View Tile Flooring