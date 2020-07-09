All apartments in Horizon West
14325 White Moss Way

14325 White Moss Way · No Longer Available
Location

14325 White Moss Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2672137060 ---- Located close to 429 and less than 3 miles from Winter Garden Village, this inviting ENERGY STAR Certified home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, Covered Lanai, 2 car garage and backs to GREENSPACE. Split bedroom design with Kitchen open to Great Room. Kitchen has 42" Cabinets with Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances (including Double Oven), Viatera Quartz Counters and Walk-in Pantry. MASTER SUITE features a Tray Ceiling, large Walki-in Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks with Granite Counters, Privacy Lavatory, Linen Closet & Enlarged Shower with Dry off area. Brick Paver Driveway & Porch. Energy Star features with R-38 Insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Hybrid Water Heater provide savings with Low Utility Bills. Orchard Hills offers residents a Dog Park, Playground, Clubhouse with Gym & Rec Room and Community Pool. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Clubhouse Community Pool Granite Countertops Large Backyard Paver Driveway Sweeping View Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14325 White Moss Way have any available units?
14325 White Moss Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14325 White Moss Way have?
Some of 14325 White Moss Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14325 White Moss Way currently offering any rent specials?
14325 White Moss Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14325 White Moss Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14325 White Moss Way is pet friendly.
Does 14325 White Moss Way offer parking?
Yes, 14325 White Moss Way offers parking.
Does 14325 White Moss Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14325 White Moss Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14325 White Moss Way have a pool?
Yes, 14325 White Moss Way has a pool.
Does 14325 White Moss Way have accessible units?
No, 14325 White Moss Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14325 White Moss Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14325 White Moss Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14325 White Moss Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14325 White Moss Way has units with air conditioning.

