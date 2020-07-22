14263 ALDFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to Latham Park! Gorgeous brand new homes located in the highly desirable Winter Garden. This 2 car garage plus storage bay home has a sunny bright, open kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42 inch dark Wellborn cabinets, all stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including gas range, dishwasher, and microwave plus Moen fixtures. Enormous Quartz counter-top island perfect for gatherings. Main living space and entire first

floor features wood look plank flooring from Shaw and bedrooms with upgraded Shaw stain resistant carpet for comfort. Additional features include tray ceiling in the family room, optional window in powder bath, and 8' interior doors. Enjoy a swim in the Community Pool and use the community fire pit at night while viewing Fireworks. This BEAUTIFUL home is conveniently located to shopping and grocery stores. Amazing schools including brand new Castleview Elementary, Horizon West Middle and "A-rated" Windermere High School. This home utilizes energy efficient construction such as double pane Low-E vinyl windows, blower door and duct blast testing of the home, a programmable thermostat, fresh air intake, water saving plumbing fixtures, R-30 ceiling insulation, and LED lighting throughout.