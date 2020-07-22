All apartments in Horizon West
14263 ALDFORD DRIVE
14263 ALDFORD DRIVE

14263 Aldford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14263 Aldford Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Latham Park! Gorgeous brand new homes located in the highly desirable Winter Garden. This 2 car garage plus storage bay home has a sunny bright, open kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42 inch dark Wellborn cabinets, all stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including gas range, dishwasher, and microwave plus Moen fixtures. Enormous Quartz counter-top island perfect for gatherings. Main living space and entire first
floor features wood look plank flooring from Shaw and bedrooms with upgraded Shaw stain resistant carpet for comfort. Additional features include tray ceiling in the family room, optional window in powder bath, and 8' interior doors. Enjoy a swim in the Community Pool and use the community fire pit at night while viewing Fireworks. This BEAUTIFUL home is conveniently located to shopping and grocery stores. Amazing schools including brand new Castleview Elementary, Horizon West Middle and "A-rated" Windermere High School. This home utilizes energy efficient construction such as double pane Low-E vinyl windows, blower door and duct blast testing of the home, a programmable thermostat, fresh air intake, water saving plumbing fixtures, R-30 ceiling insulation, and LED lighting throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have any available units?
14263 ALDFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14263 ALDFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14263 ALDFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
