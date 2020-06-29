14232 CONFETTI DRIVE

Amenities

Move in ready! Move in NOW! Washer/Dryer included. Pets allowed, breed restriction and pet fee applies. Make your next home this well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome in the Summerport community of Windermere. This home has been meticulously maintained by the current owner. On the main floor is the open living room, dining room, half bathroom, laundry area, kitchen with french doors leading to the screened courtyard, and 2 car garage with private alleyway. The downstairs Master Suite features dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The Master bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom and storage closet. The community features a pool, tennis courts, playground, community clubhouse with gym and basketball courts. The community also features plenty of family friendly activities such as seasonal events and food truck rally nights! Trash and lawn service are also included.