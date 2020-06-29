All apartments in Horizon West
14232 CONFETTI DRIVE

14232 Confetti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14232 Confetti Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in ready! Move in NOW! Washer/Dryer included. Pets allowed, breed restriction and pet fee applies. Make your next home this well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome in the Summerport community of Windermere. This home has been meticulously maintained by the current owner. On the main floor is the open living room, dining room, half bathroom, laundry area, kitchen with french doors leading to the screened courtyard, and 2 car garage with private alleyway. The downstairs Master Suite features dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The Master bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom and storage closet. The community features a pool, tennis courts, playground, community clubhouse with gym and basketball courts. The community also features plenty of family friendly activities such as seasonal events and food truck rally nights! Trash and lawn service are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have any available units?
14232 CONFETTI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have?
Some of 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14232 CONFETTI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14232 CONFETTI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
