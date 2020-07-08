All apartments in Horizon West
14212 Oasis Cove Blvd
14212 Oasis Cove Blvd

14212 Oasis Cove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14212 Oasis Cove Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Come see this beautiful town home in a luxury gated community. Rare opportunity to rent a home in this resort style neighborhood with many amenities.
The house offers a spacious 2 bedrooms with a large loft area that can be used as an office space. The kitchen boasts Tahoe maple 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar. The main floor has a ceiling fan in the living room, single car garage, half bath for guests, sliding glass patio doors out to a covered patio with storage closet and large open air deck. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, private bath with double sinks in a solid surface vanity over maple cabinets and large glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom is almost as large as the master and there is the full hall bath between that bedroom and the large open loft area. Washer and dryer and custom blinds are included. The town home has a prime location across the street from the community club house, fully equipped Gym, huge pool with beach area & playground. Easy commute for Park employees. Great Windermere area location with A + schools and shopping. Rent Includes: Basic Cable/Internet, Water/Sewer, Pest Control, Curbside Trash Pickup, Landscaping, and all Community Amenities.
***Available Now*****Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have any available units?
14212 Oasis Cove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have?
Some of 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14212 Oasis Cove Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd offers parking.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd has a pool.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14212 Oasis Cove Blvd has units with air conditioning.

