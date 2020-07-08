14212 Oasis Cove Blvd

Amenities

Come see this beautiful town home in a luxury gated community. Rare opportunity to rent a home in this resort style neighborhood with many amenities.

The house offers a spacious 2 bedrooms with a large loft area that can be used as an office space. The kitchen boasts Tahoe maple 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar. The main floor has a ceiling fan in the living room, single car garage, half bath for guests, sliding glass patio doors out to a covered patio with storage closet and large open air deck. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, private bath with double sinks in a solid surface vanity over maple cabinets and large glass enclosed shower. The second bedroom is almost as large as the master and there is the full hall bath between that bedroom and the large open loft area. Washer and dryer and custom blinds are included. The town home has a prime location across the street from the community club house, fully equipped Gym, huge pool with beach area & playground. Easy commute for Park employees. Great Windermere area location with A + schools and shopping. Rent Includes: Basic Cable/Internet, Water/Sewer, Pest Control, Curbside Trash Pickup, Landscaping, and all Community Amenities.

***Available Now*****Pet friendly