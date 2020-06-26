All apartments in Horizon West
13967 Caywood Pond Dr.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

13967 Caywood Pond Dr.

13967 Caywood Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13967 Caywood Pond Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 4/3 home in Summerport Windermere. - Stunning Executive 4/3 home with 3-car garage, located in Summerport Community in Windermere, will be available June 2019. The Summerport Community offers residents a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and relaxing sand beach. Enter this spacious, corner lot home through the double front doors that open to 10-ft ceilings, impressive foyer, separate formal living, and formal dining rooms. The large fully-equipped kitchen is accentuated with crown molding, recessed lighting, gas range, upgraded cabinets with cocoa brown Corian counters, and opens to an eat-in area with bay window and seat, breakfast bar and family room. The bedrooms are on a split floor-plan. The over-sized master suite has its own sitting area and access to the covered patio; it is equipped with a jetted garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. As an added bonus, the walls around this room are sound insulated. The secondary bedrooms share the bathroom in the adjacent hallway. There is extensive tile work with accents throughout including shampoo niches in baths, and medallion at foyer entrance, 8-ft doors, rounded corners, and display niches add to the finishing touches. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and separate sink. This home offers many other attractive features, including fenced backyard, multiple exterior floodlights, and gas line to the lanai for BBQ grill hookup. Garage has statement-making 8 ft doors. Close to highways and major shopping.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer

(RLNE4913605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have any available units?
13967 Caywood Pond Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have?
Some of 13967 Caywood Pond Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13967 Caywood Pond Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. offers parking.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. has a pool.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13967 Caywood Pond Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
