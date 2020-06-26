13967 Caywood Pond Dr.

Amenities

Stunning 4/3 home in Summerport Windermere. - Stunning Executive 4/3 home with 3-car garage, located in Summerport Community in Windermere, will be available June 2019. The Summerport Community offers residents a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, and relaxing sand beach. Enter this spacious, corner lot home through the double front doors that open to 10-ft ceilings, impressive foyer, separate formal living, and formal dining rooms. The large fully-equipped kitchen is accentuated with crown molding, recessed lighting, gas range, upgraded cabinets with cocoa brown Corian counters, and opens to an eat-in area with bay window and seat, breakfast bar and family room. The bedrooms are on a split floor-plan. The over-sized master suite has its own sitting area and access to the covered patio; it is equipped with a jetted garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. As an added bonus, the walls around this room are sound insulated. The secondary bedrooms share the bathroom in the adjacent hallway. There is extensive tile work with accents throughout including shampoo niches in baths, and medallion at foyer entrance, 8-ft doors, rounded corners, and display niches add to the finishing touches. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and separate sink. This home offers many other attractive features, including fenced backyard, multiple exterior floodlights, and gas line to the lanai for BBQ grill hookup. Garage has statement-making 8 ft doors. Close to highways and major shopping.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer



