13963 Peach Orchard Way

New home for rent in Orchard Park/Winter Garden, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms built in 2018, spacious floor plan that boast a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, all tiled throughout living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful view overlooking the lake and nature preserve. Big back yard with screened in patio.

Energy saving features to help you save on utility bills include R-30 insulations in all ceilings, Kohler toilets, Moen shower heads, Carrier 15 Seer energy efficient A.C.

Community pool and playground are right across the street. Dog park, baseball and soccer field.

Washer and Dryer included. Owner pays for the lawn maintenance. Dogs are allowed. Zoned for Windermere High School, Bridgewater Middle, Keene's Crossing Elementary. Fitness center/ Gym. Food truck event once a month in the community.



****Pet Friendly****NO SMOKING****