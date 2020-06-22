All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 13963 Peach Orchard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13963 Peach Orchard Way
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

13963 Peach Orchard Way

13963 Peach Orchard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13963 Peach Orchard Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
New home for rent in Orchard Park/Winter Garden, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms built in 2018, spacious floor plan that boast a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, all tiled throughout living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful view overlooking the lake and nature preserve. Big back yard with screened in patio.
Energy saving features to help you save on utility bills include R-30 insulations in all ceilings, Kohler toilets, Moen shower heads, Carrier 15 Seer energy efficient A.C.
Community pool and playground are right across the street. Dog park, baseball and soccer field.
Washer and Dryer included. Owner pays for the lawn maintenance. Dogs are allowed. Zoned for Windermere High School, Bridgewater Middle, Keene's Crossing Elementary. Fitness center/ Gym. Food truck event once a month in the community.

****Pet Friendly****NO SMOKING****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have any available units?
13963 Peach Orchard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have?
Some of 13963 Peach Orchard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13963 Peach Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
13963 Peach Orchard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13963 Peach Orchard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13963 Peach Orchard Way is pet friendly.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way offer parking?
No, 13963 Peach Orchard Way does not offer parking.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13963 Peach Orchard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have a pool?
Yes, 13963 Peach Orchard Way has a pool.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 13963 Peach Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13963 Peach Orchard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13963 Peach Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13963 Peach Orchard Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College