13766 BECKMAN DRIVE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

13766 BECKMAN DRIVE

13766 Beckman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13766 Beckman Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Vineyards neighborhood **NEW PRICE 3/23/20** END UNIT 2015 built with brand new laminate flooring upstairs and freshly painted thru-out 2/2020 ** 1st floor all tile floors ** AMAZING kitchen with espresso 42" cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances ** 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with covered patio area ** Fantastic open floor plan ** Separate laundry room with washer and dryer incl ** 2 car attached garage ** Rent includes grounds maintenance, pest, trash and community amenities-community pool, park area and great walking/biking path ** Walking distance to Publix plaza, restaurants and business services! 10 minutes to Winter Garden Fowler Groves outdoor shopping, restaurants and business services and 10 minutes to Lakeside Village shopping, restaurants, in Windermere! See Disney fireworks nightly so close to Disney!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have any available units?
13766 BECKMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13766 BECKMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13766 BECKMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

