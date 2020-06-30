13766 BECKMAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Vineyards neighborhood **NEW PRICE 3/23/20** END UNIT 2015 built with brand new laminate flooring upstairs and freshly painted thru-out 2/2020 ** 1st floor all tile floors ** AMAZING kitchen with espresso 42" cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances ** 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with covered patio area ** Fantastic open floor plan ** Separate laundry room with washer and dryer incl ** 2 car attached garage ** Rent includes grounds maintenance, pest, trash and community amenities-community pool, park area and great walking/biking path ** Walking distance to Publix plaza, restaurants and business services! 10 minutes to Winter Garden Fowler Groves outdoor shopping, restaurants and business services and 10 minutes to Lakeside Village shopping, restaurants, in Windermere! See Disney fireworks nightly so close to Disney!